Chenghe Acquisition (NASDAQ:CHEA) Trading Down 0.2%

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83. 760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 75,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Chenghe Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66.

Get Chenghe Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 49,899 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chenghe Acquisition

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chenghe Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenghe Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.