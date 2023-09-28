Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Down 4.1%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.13 and last traded at $54.42. Approximately 106,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 191,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

CQP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 174.10% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 51.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

