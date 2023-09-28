Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

CPKF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 21.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

