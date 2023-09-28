CIC Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.04. 9,908,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

