Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas updated its FY24 guidance to $14.00-14.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $14.00-$14.45 EPS.

Cintas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $482.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. Cintas has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $524.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.38.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.