Close Brothers Group plc (CBG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 19th

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Close Brothers Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 894.61 ($10.92) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 852.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 889.14. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 790 ($9.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,139 ($13.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,716.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 961 ($11.74) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,065.25 ($13.01).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

