CoinField Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $75.18 Million (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 28th. One CoinField Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $75.18 million and approximately $76.67 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

