Comparing Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Paramount Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -29.22% -3.76% -2.79% Paramount Group -11.64% -1.93% -1.01%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Highlands REIT has a beta of 45.33, meaning that its stock price is 4,433% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Highlands REIT and Paramount Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $31.36 million 0.47 -$7.66 million N/A N/A Paramount Group $740.38 million 1.35 -$36.40 million ($0.39) -11.79

Highlands REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Highlands REIT and Paramount Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Group 2 4 1 0 1.86

Paramount Group has a consensus price target of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 26.81%. Given Paramount Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Summary

Paramount Group beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highlands REIT

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

