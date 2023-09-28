Compton Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,845 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 14.3% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Compton Financial Group LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $37,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,540,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,155 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91,766 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,274,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,216,000 after acquiring an additional 175,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,057,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.32. 708,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,727. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

