Compton Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Compton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 122,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,391,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after buying an additional 44,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $122.67. 775,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.20.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

