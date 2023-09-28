Compton Financial Group LLC Sells 2,434 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Compton Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 0.2% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.84. 3,119,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,577. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.82.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.