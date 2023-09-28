Conflux (CFX) Hits Market Capitalization of $411.16 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $411.16 million and approximately $10.75 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,069.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00241237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.12 or 0.00883364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00539344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00058439 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00118007 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,447,258 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,266,203,588.6899576 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12280401 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $12,746,077.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

