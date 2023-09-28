Contrasting Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Victrex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Marui Group and Victrex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marui Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Victrex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Marui Group has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marui Group and Victrex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marui Group $1.61 billion 2.20 $158.94 million $1.63 20.97 Victrex $421.88 million 3.64 $97.60 million N/A N/A

Marui Group has higher revenue and earnings than Victrex.

Profitability

This table compares Marui Group and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marui Group 9.92% 6.36% 1.81% Victrex N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marui Group beats Victrex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marui Group

(Get Free Report)

Marui Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts. It is also involved in the operation of websites; contract store opening and operation services; provision of credit card services; operation of Marui/Modi stores; investing and financing direct-to-consumer businesses; internet sales; specialty store; credit loan; collection and management of receivables; credit check; trucking and forwarding; software development; and operation of IT systems, and building management businesses. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Victrex

(Get Free Report)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy and industrial, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. Victrex plc was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton-Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.