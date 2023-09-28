Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.56.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COO

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:COO traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $317.63. 225,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,334. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.21. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 164.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.