Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 333.0% from the August 31st total of 408,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Cosmos Health Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ COSM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.67. 256,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Cosmos Health has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.
Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosmos Health
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COSM. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cosmos Health by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71,799 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health in the first quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cosmos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cosmos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.
About Cosmos Health
Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.
