Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $563.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $554.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.04. The company has a market cap of $249.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 41.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 272 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

