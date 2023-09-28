Critical Review: Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) vs. American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Ajax and American Tower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $35.64 million 4.14 -$15.01 million ($1.87) -3.34 American Tower $10.71 billion 7.07 $1.77 billion $2.07 78.46

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. American Tower pays an annual dividend of $6.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Great Ajax pays out -42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Tower pays out 303.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Great Ajax and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax -134.34% 1.72% 0.35% American Tower 8.86% 7.90% 1.45%

Volatility & Risk

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Great Ajax and American Tower, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 1 2 0 2.67 American Tower 0 1 12 0 2.92

Great Ajax presently has a consensus target price of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 58.25%. American Tower has a consensus target price of $238.80, suggesting a potential upside of 47.03%. Given Great Ajax’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than American Tower.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Great Ajax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Tower beats Great Ajax on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Ajax

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.