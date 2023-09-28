Critical Survey: OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) & FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO)

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FOXO Technologies and OmniAb’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 11.03 -$95.25 million N/A N/A OmniAb $59.08 million 10.38 -$22.33 million ($0.23) -22.96

OmniAb has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FOXO Technologies and OmniAb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A OmniAb 0 0 9 0 3.00

OmniAb has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.39%. Given OmniAb’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OmniAb is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and OmniAb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies -17,129.32% -1,962.97% -250.46% OmniAb N/A -6.38% -4.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.7% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of OmniAb shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of OmniAb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OmniAb beats FOXO Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTau, which features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

