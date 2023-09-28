CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.26.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.72. 981,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,028. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $181.84. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.80, a PEG ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,067,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $2,257,075.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,381 shares in the company, valued at $61,793,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,067,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,583 shares of company stock worth $52,502,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

