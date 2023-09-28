Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Dai Nippon Printing Trading Down 1.4 %
Dai Nippon Printing stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,972. Dai Nippon Printing has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01.
About Dai Nippon Printing
