Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2023

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Down 1.4 %

Dai Nippon Printing stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,972. Dai Nippon Printing has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01.

About Dai Nippon Printing

(Get Free Report)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.