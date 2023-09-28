Decred One Day Volume Reaches $982,926.46 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $13.59 or 0.00050121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $210.97 million and $982,926.46 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00181347 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00026471 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013760 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003652 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,524,645 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

