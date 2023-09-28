Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Defence Therapeutics Stock Performance
DTCFF remained flat at $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. Defence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.47.
Defence Therapeutics Company Profile
