Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Defence Therapeutics Stock Performance

DTCFF remained flat at $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. Defence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

Defence Therapeutics Company Profile

Defence Therapeutics Inc engages in development of a biological drug enhancer platform that improves the efficacy and safety of a multitude of biological/biosimilar based pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company focuses on development of vaccine for infectious disease and virus utilizing the ACCUMTM platform for drug delivery and effective treatments.

