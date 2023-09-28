Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.53 and last traded at $22.53. Approximately 4,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 1,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Democracy International Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Democracy International Fund during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Democracy International Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Democracy International Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Democracy International Fund by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Democracy International Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000.

About Democracy International Fund

The Democracy International Fund (DMCY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democracy Investments International index. The fund tracks an index of global, large- and mid-cap companies outside the US. The index aims to overweight investments in democratic countries while underweighting those in authoritarian countries.

