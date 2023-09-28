Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Update

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 116.1% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark downgraded Desert Mountain Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Desert Mountain Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DMEHF

Desert Mountain Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

About Desert Mountain Energy

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMEHF traded up 0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.29. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,816. Desert Mountain Energy has a 12 month low of 0.25 and a 12 month high of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.76.

(Get Free Report)

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project covering an area of 74,421 acres located in the Eastern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Desert Mountain Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Mountain Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.