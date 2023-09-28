Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.24. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 7,100 shares.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$13.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.45 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

