DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 173.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 78,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.59. 214,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,400. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.20. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.