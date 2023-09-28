DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 13,685,733 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,487,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $142.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,293,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,628. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

