DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.0% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 502.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 56,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 47,131 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,269 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

