Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Short Interest Down 74.6% in September

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the August 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 167.0 days.

Digital China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DCHIF remained flat at $0.34 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. Digital China has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.48.

About Digital China

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

