Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Short Interest Down 74.6% in September

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the August 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 167.0 days.
Digital China Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DCHIF remained flat at $0.34 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. Digital China has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.48.
About Digital China
