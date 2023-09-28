Digital Realty Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 10,385 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 93% compared to the typical volume of 5,372 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $2,954,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $9,300,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 57.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $239,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DLR traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.99. 1,044,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,405. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $133.39. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

