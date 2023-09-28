Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Up 7.6%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $19.02. Approximately 45,639,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 69,110,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 6.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 191.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.