DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as high as C$0.60. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 9,611 shares changing hands.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$55.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.23.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$60.12 million during the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 112.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post 0.012954 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

