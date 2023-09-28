Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $132.55 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.69 billion and approximately $132.55 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00241333 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013465 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000443 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 141,199,766,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
