Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,776,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $79,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $27.38. 6,181,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,473,102. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

