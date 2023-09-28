Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $40,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 95.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 35,637 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 227.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.67. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

