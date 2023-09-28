Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $35.96 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,376,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,298 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $35,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.23. 7,557,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,288,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

