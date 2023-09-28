Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $38.62 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Edison International worth $38,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 30.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,846,000 after purchasing an additional 374,257 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Edison International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,270 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,289,000 after purchasing an additional 106,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.86. The stock had a trading volume of 259,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

