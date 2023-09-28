Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $40.83 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $40,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $140.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,478. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

