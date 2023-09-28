Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $45.44 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,215 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Air Lease worth $45,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Air Lease by 140.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Air Lease by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Air Lease by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.57. 41,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,759. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

