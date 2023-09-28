Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $68.79 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,476 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $68,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,173,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IFF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.68. 232,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,132. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

