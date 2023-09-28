Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $82.37 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of TransDigm Group worth $82,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total transaction of $10,463,566.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total transaction of $10,463,566.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total value of $2,892,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,178,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,961 shares of company stock valued at $65,346,077. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $7.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $859.57. 54,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,676. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $876.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $821.33.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $926.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.