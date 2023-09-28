Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $89.94 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $89,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE MS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.68. 1,123,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,274,738. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $100.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

