Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 40,834 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 40,834 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Comcast worth $91,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,044,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,599,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

