Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Kimco Realty worth $27,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.63. 856,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,737. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 150.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.75 to $23.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

