Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PayPal worth $39,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after acquiring an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 0.1 %

PayPal stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,778,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,171,352. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

