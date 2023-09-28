Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 20,045 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,045 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $76,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LOW traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.79. 511,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.35. The company has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

About Lowe's Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

