Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,332 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Illumina worth $55,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 125.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $42,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.73. The company had a trading volume of 490,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.37 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.05. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

