Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130,246 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,370 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $68,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in Shell by 3.5% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell by 8.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Shell by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 15.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.64. 1,322,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,671,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.58. The company has a market cap of $221.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

