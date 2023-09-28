Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.10

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.10 and traded as low as C$12.81. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$12.92, with a volume of 421,088 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.08.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.19.

(Get Free Report)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.