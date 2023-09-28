Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.10

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.10 and traded as low as C$12.81. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$12.92, with a volume of 421,088 shares traded.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.08.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
