Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Down 69.1% in September

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dundee Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDEJF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,096. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 40.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dundee has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

